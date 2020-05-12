PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.27% of PLDT worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PLDT by 2,316.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PLDT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.36. PLDT Inc has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $26.28.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $877.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.7705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

