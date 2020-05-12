Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 7,600 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $481,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,938. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.