Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,159. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.22 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,363 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $145,064.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $101,864.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,565 shares of company stock worth $336,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,789.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after buying an additional 582,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,833,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $3,469,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.