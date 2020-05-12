POA (POA) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. POA has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $66,130.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

POA Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.