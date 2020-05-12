Polis (POLIS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,087.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Polis has a market cap of $7.16 million and $8,087.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00008339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

