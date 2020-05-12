Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,062 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Unilever by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 73.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $49.33. 265,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus cut their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

