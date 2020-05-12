Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

DEO stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.09. 296,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.70. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.