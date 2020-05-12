Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 149,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 133,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,603,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.92. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,241. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.46. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.21.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

