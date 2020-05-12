Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $25.28 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 9.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $25,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.82 on Tuesday, hitting $298.82. 164,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,639. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

