Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $504,354,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 442,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $3.94 on Tuesday, reaching $170.12. The company had a trading volume of 73,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average is $182.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

