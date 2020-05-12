Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. 2,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.