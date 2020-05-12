Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after buying an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $265.73. The company had a trading volume of 64,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,132. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

