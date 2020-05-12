Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 5,500 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,040,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.50. 376,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,266. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

