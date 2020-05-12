Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 903 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.37. 305,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.08. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

