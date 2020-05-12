Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,909,459 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.