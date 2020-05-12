Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,617,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.63. 20,096,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,823,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average of $148.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

