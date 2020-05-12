Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.58. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

