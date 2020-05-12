Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,267 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. 1,719,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,963,469. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

