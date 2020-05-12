Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 54,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,262. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powerbridge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

