PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188,569 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PPL worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 513.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 5,316,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,867. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

