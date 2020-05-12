Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $135.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.73 million to $141.15 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $268.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $679.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.86 million to $703.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $621.84 million, with estimates ranging from $460.71 million to $745.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDS shares. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Precision Drilling from $2.00 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDS opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

