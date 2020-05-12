Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to $88.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRBZF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

PRBZF stock remained flat at $$59.48 during trading on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

