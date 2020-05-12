Presearch Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,231.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $49,231.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00479705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005921 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Presearch Token Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,079,951 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

