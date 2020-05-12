Prime-XI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $1,923.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008796 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

Prime-XI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.