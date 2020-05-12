PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $33,771.20 and $141.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00093107 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00086710 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

