Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading Down 18.8% This Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $61,151.47 and $842.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinnest, Bit-Z and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00027771 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003182 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033963 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,841.27 or 0.99813330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000586 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00080122 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinnest, Coinrail and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.