Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires 475 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.7% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.55 on Tuesday, reaching $276.68. 235,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,309. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.97. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

