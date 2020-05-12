Progressive Investment Management Corp Buys 1,122 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 3.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after acquiring an additional 443,250 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,790,000 after acquiring an additional 220,935 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,274 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 135,058 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,374. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $300.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

