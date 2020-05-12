Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $3.31 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,518,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.09. 4,187,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $1,891,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,625 shares of company stock valued at $65,990,534 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

