Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Reaches $21.83 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and $1.05 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Bitfinex and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.03690376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032135 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,672,878,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,464,395,214 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OOOBTC, Huobi, Bitfinex, HBUS and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.