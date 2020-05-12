Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,142 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Prologis worth $123,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Insurance Co. now owns 162,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Prologis by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 708,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,968,000 after buying an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.