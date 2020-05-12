Prometeus (PROM) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Prometeus token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00007881 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $694,304.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.02098972 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00179146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,100,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.