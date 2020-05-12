ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,645 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

