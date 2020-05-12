Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Update

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 52,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 31,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.