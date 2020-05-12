Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLSE. ValuEngine cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

