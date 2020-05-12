PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

PHM stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 268,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,311. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,474,000 after acquiring an additional 142,756 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 388,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after acquiring an additional 580,162 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in PulteGroup by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

