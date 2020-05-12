Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $17.00 at Wedbush

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.68.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,468. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $689.77 million, a PE ratio of -48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

