PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Short Interest Up 38.5% in April

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $117.32.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PVH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.