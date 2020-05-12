Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Artis REIT Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Desjardins decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a report released on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Desjardins also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$127.18 million during the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.82 and a 52 week high of C$14.42.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

