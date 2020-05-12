Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Issued By Dougherty & Co

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spartan Motors in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Spartan Motors’ FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered their target price on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Spartan Motors stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.74 million, a PE ratio of -100.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. Spartan Motors has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 544.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.