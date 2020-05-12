Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

AMAT opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.