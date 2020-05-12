Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Cut by Analyst

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$50.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

