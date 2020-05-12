Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc Raised by Analyst (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$432.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.50 million.

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

