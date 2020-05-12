Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PVAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the period.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

