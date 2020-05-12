Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lowered by Analyst

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solar Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $636.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth about $162,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Peteka acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Wachter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

