Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Issued By Wedbush

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.05.

IAC stock opened at $240.12 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 218.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.23 and a 200 day moving average of $222.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.