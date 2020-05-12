QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

QEP stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 2,268,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,974,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $198.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 42.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 6,387,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,169,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 198,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 4,412.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 563,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 551,489 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 202,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

