QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.42. 7,306,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,795,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

