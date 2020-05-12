QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 122,222 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 348,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,014 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.16. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

