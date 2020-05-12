Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,000 Shares

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QLYS stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $104.81. 445,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,579. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Qualys by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,482 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Qualys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Qualys by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

